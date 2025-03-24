Noble Park RSL cheers 75 years

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A social hub and a helping-hand for veterans, Noble Park RSL has gone from strength to strength for 75 years.

The sub-branch unveiled an anniversary plaque on Sunday 16 March with special guests including RSL Victoria president Dr Robert Webster OAM, federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus as well as about nine surviving life members.

In 1950, it all began with four World War II veterans – grocer John Pavitt, second-hand dealer Alfred O’Brien, insurance agent Maurie Bean and printer Archie Sotter.

They fundraised and built the club on its present site on Mons Parade. It hosted a bar, dance classes, youth club, wrestling and boxing.

“In those days, it was more about a place for a social get-together and camaraderie,” vice-president Ray McCarthy said.

“There was a lot more veterans. Welfare wasn’t a big priority with the World War I and World War II blokes – they just got on with it.”

At the celebration this month, a placemat featured the club’s 27 life members that have nurtured the institution.

A few members such as Joan Spencer OAM were there from the sub-branch’s early years.

Former commando Captain Donald Bergman OAM, 96, is another stalwart.

On permanent display are his wood carvings from Lone Pine-descendant timber, which depict monuments such as the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

The club – which now features a new bistro and welfare office – is one of the biggest strongholds of Vietnam veterans.

With nearly 600 members and non-veteran affiliates, the sub-branch is still flourishing.

“Our legacy is our welfare work,” McCarthy said.

“We’re one of the longest-serving welfare sub-branches – we used to look after World War II and Vietnam veterans, and now the younger veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts.

“There’s also a lot of veterans injured in the course of duty domestically.

“We also have a lot of members who aren’t veterans, but support the welfare fund for those who served.”