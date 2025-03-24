Noble Park RSL cheers 75 years

Event organiser Ted Webster, RSL Victoria president Dr Robert Webster OAM, Noble Park president John Meehan, secretary John Archman, committee member Elizabeth Brown, treasurer Brian Dunn, vice-president Ray McCarthy and welfare officer Michael North mark the sub-branch's 75 years. (Gary Sissons: 465105)

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A social hub and a helping-hand for veterans, Noble Park RSL has gone from strength to strength for 75 years.

The sub-branch unveiled an anniversary plaque on Sunday 16 March with special guests including RSL Victoria president Dr Robert Webster OAM, federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus as well as about nine surviving life members.

In 1950, it all began with four World War II veterans – grocer John Pavitt, second-hand dealer Alfred O’Brien, insurance agent Maurie Bean and printer Archie Sotter.

They fundraised and built the club on its present site on Mons Parade. It hosted a bar, dance classes, youth club, wrestling and boxing.

“In those days, it was more about a place for a social get-together and camaraderie,” vice-president Ray McCarthy said.

“There was a lot more veterans. Welfare wasn’t a big priority with the World War I and World War II blokes – they just got on with it.”

At the celebration this month, a placemat featured the club’s 27 life members that have nurtured the institution.

A few members such as Joan Spencer OAM were there from the sub-branch’s early years.

Former commando Captain Donald Bergman OAM, 96, is another stalwart.

On permanent display are his wood carvings from Lone Pine-descendant timber, which depict monuments such as the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

The club – which now features a new bistro and welfare office – is one of the biggest strongholds of Vietnam veterans.

With nearly 600 members and non-veteran affiliates, the sub-branch is still flourishing.

“Our legacy is our welfare work,” McCarthy said.

“We’re one of the longest-serving welfare sub-branches – we used to look after World War II and Vietnam veterans, and now the younger veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts.

“There’s also a lot of veterans injured in the course of duty domestically.

“We also have a lot of members who aren’t veterans, but support the welfare fund for those who served.”