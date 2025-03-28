Streets alive with Ramadan Night Market

By Ava Cashmore

Dandenong’s inaugural Ramadan Night Market has drawn thousands from the outset of its nine-day run.

The festival, held from 25 March to 2 April, transformed Thomas Street and Harmony Square into a bustling array of food, culture, and community.

Inspired by Sydney’s record-breaking Ramadan market, the event was touted as the largest event of its kind in Victoria.

All vendor spaces were sold out early, with food stalls, retail stands, and cultural performances attracting visitors from all backgrounds.

Organiser and Bright Community Organisation president Ahmad Ghowsi, said “what makes this event truly special is its inclusiveness — it’s not just for the Muslim community but for everyone, regardless of cultural or religious background.”

The market continues until Wednesday 2 April.