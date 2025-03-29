‘Count your blessings’ for better life

by Ursula Aruma of Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

When we give thanks to God for the blessings we receive in our lives, we are literally leading ourselves into God’s presence.

This fills our hearts with peace, joy and hope.

In fact, if we are grateful, and have a thankful attitude it has the power to turn around a lousy day.

We have so much to be thankful for in life.

Especially during the storms of life, we should focus on God’s goodness and faithfulness.

These storms or ups and downs do not last and will pass like passing clouds.

We can be strengthened by God’s love for us, and become fully energized to move on in our journey of life with unwavering faith and hope.

Instead of focusing on the negative—on anything and everything that is not going as we want it to go—we can choose to remember the good things He’s doing and enjoy our day.

Gratitude changes our perspective and outlook on life.

It’s impossible to be thankful and negative at the same time.

In our daily life we can be thankful for many blessings.

Our family, our friends, being able to help others who are less fortunate, being able to have food on the table, being able to enjoy the beauty of nature and God’s creation, being able to use our senses and talents that God has given us … the list is enormous.

I encourage you to take this message to heart and try it for yourself.

You’ve heard the old phrase, “Count your blessings.” Well, it’s great advice!

Take a few moments right now to thank God for the love He showers on us in abundance, and being with us always especially in our darkest moments.

Then thank Him for the things in your life that you’re grateful for—whether it’s your family, your career, or even your cup of coffee in the morning, and the ability to be able to wake up to another dawn.

Make a habit of being thankful.

So much of our happiness has to do with our mindfulness… what we’re dwelling on in our mind.

That’s why when we focus on going beyond the call of duty and dedicating all our actions to God, it means we can start each day fresh and leave behind yesterday’s fears, darkness and hatred.

Our thoughts and moods will change and we can be happy the entire day and our problems will even seem smaller.

If you want to make this day and every day better, then begin to count your blessings.

As you do, your perspective will change, and you will suddenly feel so much better about life.

