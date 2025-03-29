Looking Back

100 years ago

1 April 1925

GARBAGE TIP

Health Department Inspector reported that he had inspected the Dandenong tip, situated about half a mile from the centre of the township in an old clay hole, 200 yards west of Princes Highway. The locality is well populated and growing fast, residences being within 200 yards., and the new High School only 10 chains distant. It is used for the dumping of the township waste consisting of trade refuse, street cleanings and council garbage. The method is to tip the garbage into a steep face. This is very faulty, as it does not allow for the proper covering of the putrescible matter, and the bulky articles, consisting of tanks, tins, scrap iron etc. roll to the bottom and are never properly covered. These conditions afford harbor and sustenance for numerous rats that infest the tip. When inspected, the tip was on fire, giving off objectional smelling smoke. I suggest that (1) this tip be used only for non-putrescible waste. (2) a suitable burying area be found for putrescible waste (3) a systematic effort be made to rid the tip of rats.

50 years ago

1 April 1975

$5m car plant in Dandenong

A $5m automotive complex for Datsun vehicles will be built on a 16 ha site in Cheltenham Rd Dandenong. Nissan-Datsun bought the prime site for $850,000. And the purchase will have added benefit for Dandenong because the company plans to employ 150 people. The development will allow Nissan to offer new cars to the dealers in high state of preparation. This is a new concept in Australia and one which has been winning Datsun an increasing share of the market. Nissan Australia’s General Manager, Mr Bill Hunter said training and service facilities would be included plus an administration centre and a paint shop.

20 years ago

4 April 2005

TRAGIC TIMES

A deadly start to 2005 on the region’s roads has police desperately worried the trend will continue unless drivers take greater responsibility for their actions. In the south-east police region, 34 people have been killed this year, 10 more than for any other region in Victoria. Nine people have died in the cities of Greater Dandenong and Casey alone, compared with four at this time last year. The region’s top traffic police came together last week to plead with drivers to lift their standard in April and May. Police are “staggered” by analysis suggesting up to 50 per cent of the region’s fatal accidents involved victims not wearing seat belts.

5 years ago

31 March 2020

Tuck into take-away

Thirty retailers at Armada Dandenong Plaza are now offering a take-away menu so you can enjoy your favourite meals as you work from home and observe the latest social distancing recommendations. “As a community we need to support each other and our local businesses from a distance as we fight the Covid-19 virus. Order lunch or dinner from one of our wonderful food retailers and show your support as they adjust their business models so they can serve you locally and follow the latest social distancing regulations,” said Dandenong Plaza’s centre manager Mark Tannahill.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society