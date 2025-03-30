73-Year-Old publishes her first children’s book.

By Ava Cashmore

Seventy-threyear-old Toni Nelson, has proved it’s never too late to chase a dream.

The Australian author has just released Boo’s Blue Poo and Goo, a whimsical children’s book about an unlikely friendship, a daring escape, and a mysterious blue cat.

The story follows Diamonte De Dazzle, an eccentric department store owner who stumbles upon a puzzling horoscope.

Her fate becomes intertwined with Boo, a rare blue homeless cat being chased by The Cat Catcher, who wants to exploit Boo for fame and fortune.

Together, they embark on a wild adventure.

Illustrated by Anniella Ragaza, the book sends a message of kindness, responsibility, and compassion.

“I adore animals so much,” Nelson said.

“I’d love kids to be responsible and loving to animals.”

Nelson, a lifelong book lover, was inspired by a brief news report that sparked her imagination.

She hopes young readers will take away the importance of helping others—especially animals.

“Animals are so defenceless, so reliant on us for everything really,” she said.

Boo’s Blue Poo and Goo is published by Tellwell Publishing.