Life lessons at Dandenong learning centre

Dandenong Community and Learning Centre has opened its doors to refugees and vulnerable residents.

At an open day on 17 March, visitors were given a look at the centre’s vegetable-laden community garden, which is a classroom for self-sufficiency.

Refugees learn to grow the fresh produce as well as how to cook it into nutritious meals.

Meanwhile in the woodworking shed, participants learn how to craft timber products and gain valuable skills for employment and personal development.

Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary Club’s incoming president John Ternel was among the impressed visitors.

He said he wanted to expand Rotary’s involvement in community projects.

“It’s incredible to see how deeply involved they are with the community.

“Teaching practical skills like gardening and woodworking not only helps people become more independent but also fosters a sense of belonging.

“Teach someone how to fish, and they in turn will teach others how to fish. Essential skills can be passed on, and it’s such a simple, basic thing to do.”

Members of Anglicare’s community programs and Jasbir Singh from Sikh Interfaith Council of Victoria also visited the open day.