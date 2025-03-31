Council bins capped-off at street fest

Despite more than 50 food stalls on offer at a hugely popular Ramadan Night Market, council public bins were conspicously out of service in Harmony Square and Thomas and Walker streets.

Greater Dandenong Council’s city futures director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said this was typical practice during large-scale events such as Lunar New Year Festival and Snow Fest in Springvale.

“Council is not the organiser of this event, though we have provided support.

“As part of the event permit, the organiser must provide a waste management plan including providing a certain number of bins.”

Capping off the council’s public bins was designed to prevent dumping and cross-contamination with the public recycling bins.

“This means our regular bins will be available to users the next morning.

“We’re so pleased that the Ramadan Bazaar in Thomas Street is going well. Attendance has been high and we’ve seen people of all ages having a great time.”