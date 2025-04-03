Life-saving roadshow gets behind Dandenong

A roadshow is rolling into Dandenong Market to target the region’s parlous bowel-cancer screening rates this weekend.

The Get Behind It! Community roadshow raises awareness of the Federal Government’s free National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.

Testing is free for those aged 45 to 74.

Bowel cancer is Australia’s second biggest cancer killer, but screening rates are 40 per cent nationally.

In Dandenong, the participation rate is nearly half – at 24 per cent.

The program aims to reduce deaths from bowel cancer by detecting early signs of the disease.

If found early, more than 90 per cent of bowel cancers can be successfully treated.

Former AFL player and Get behind it! ambassador Shane Crawford says like many Australians, he’s had people in his life affected by the disease.

“It’s tough – and in many cases, it could have been caught earlier. That’s why I’m passionate about this.

“The test is free, it’s simple, and it could save your life or the life of someone you love.

“I talk a lot about the importance of checking in on your mates. This is another way we can do that – by encouraging each other to take the test and have the conversation.”

The Get behind it! roadshow features information, free giveaways and facilitates ordering a new or first free bowel screening kit.

It is at Dandenong Market on Saturday 5 April from 9am.