Looking Back

100 years ago

9 April 1925

A WOMAN SPEAKS

To the Editor

Sir – I wish to join in the protest against the Dandenong market being kept on the Clow-street site, and to support those councillors and numerous ratepayers who are in favour of the station site. A market such as this in the heart of town is not only absurd, but is insanitary and dangerous to the public, and a perfect eyesore. The Clow-street market is unduly encroaching on the Showgrounds which will be soon practically useless. I congratulate Cr Tharle and his supporters on the determined stand they have made against this proposed outrage. They have not allowed themselves to be made the puppets of vested interests and have stood firmly for the real interest of the ratepayers. Vendors and buyers complain bitterly of the way stock are knocked about going to and from the yards and are also greatly concerned on market days for the safety of their children and themselves, to say nothing of the filth and dust which are present everywhere while stock are being raced through the streets. I am only a woman and have no financial interest in any of the sites, but I am a resident and do take a great interest in the health, safety, comfort, and prosperity of the town and people.

50 years ago

8 April 1975

It’s a (dress) change

Dandenong and District Hospital has established another “first” in hospitals in the Melbourne metropolitan area by dispensing with the old-type short white uniform for members of the pathology department staff and substituting pants suits. The suits were worn for the first time last Thursday by the eight technologists and four members of the office staff in the pathology department. The new uniforms were the brainchild of the girls and Mr David Merricks, the laboratory manager, pushed the plan forward. Mr Merricks said “the idea will probably be emulated by other departments. The girls felt the slack suits are neater and more modest than the older type mini uniform”.

20 years ago

11 April 2005

Bowls clubs merge

The 123-year-old Dandenong Bowling Club has merged with the Dandenong Workers to form the city’s newest lawn bowls club, Dandenong City. A combination of falling membership at Dandenong and potential loss of greens through redevelopment at the Workers Bowls Club’s Wedge Steet site, forced the merger. Len Cairns and Harry Carlin say the merger of their two clubs was of mutual benefit. “Its better to have a new club and retain all our history and memorabilia than having no club at all.” The new club will field two men’s pennant teams and two ladies’ teams.

5 years ago

7 April 2020

Waste plant ‘not well understood’

A Dandenong South waste-to-energy proponent will submit its interest to a 16-council consortia’s tender process for advanced waste solutions in Melbourne’s South East. Great Southern Waste Technologies will propose its site at 70 Ordish Road which has been overwhelmingly opposed by schools and residents in neighbouring Keysborough. “I don’t think the proposal is understood yet by the local residents,” said GSWT chief operating officer, Bill Keating of the heated community objections. “We are not there to cause harm. We are out there to cause benefit in terms of the actual amount of pollution. We’re not belching out smoke or toxic chemicals – it’s illegal to do that. The EPA just won’t allow that to happen.” Compared to waste going to landfill the plant would be “environmentally positive” and a “better solution.” Greater Dandenong delayed a decision on a building works permit for the proposal, With the 60-day statutory time limit expired, GWST has lodged for the permit to be heard at VCAT.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society