100-year landmark celebrated in style

by Sahar Foladi

Noble Park Public Hall has seen many events during its 100 years of existence to serve the community.

On Saturday 5 April, the community celebrated the centenary of the popular hall in an official ceremony, including a rousing performance from With One Voice choir and a reunion of the hall’s former Dawn Lois dance school.

A history display of the past 100 years included school students such as the Noble Park Primary School who learned how things were like back in the days.

At least 75 display boards were on display of all the pioneering families, organisations, community groups, sporting clubs, churches and schools.

Residents loved the nostalgia and meeting with the trustees for a chat down memory lane.

During the week, the hall also hosted about 1000 visitors including St Anthony’s Primary students, Burke and Beyond rhythm band, Noble Manor residents and a U3A choir.

The hall’s generational and long-term trustee Dawn Dickson has chonicled all that the hall has seen in her book If These Walls Could Talk.

“A lot of people have very good memories there.

“As a teenager they used to run dances in the mid 60’s and Olivia Newton John used to sing there. A lot of famous people have been there and entertained.”

It is believed to be the only public hall in Australia that is still owned by the residents and not by the council.

In the mid 1980’s, trustees decided to lease the building to the council after it caught fire.

“People were sitting in the street and crying because everyone had fond memories of it.

“Most of the people in Noble Park had either gone there to a dancing school or gymnasium, they had their wedding or birthday parties there.

“We realised then how important it was for many people.

“We got the money and rebuilt it in the same manner as before, nicely refurbished inside.”

Ms Dickson says prior to that the public hall was a hub for “hundreds of children a day”. Dance schools, children’s gymnasium, church groups, knitting groups, Country Womens Association and other community groups met there.

Due to Covid renting numbers have recently dropped. Pandemic restrictions had deterred smaller groups, some of whom found new locations and never came back.

Roz Blades, former mayor, City of Greater Dandenong Living Treasure and Noble Park Community Centre president, says the hall needs “reactivation.”

“When we had the 100th anniversary of Noble Park, people had wonderful memories of it, of meeting friends there, getting married, going dancing, very fond and focal to the local area.

“I don’t think as many community events are held there. Certainly the hall can do with some reactivation.

“People stopped going out and community connections were broken during Covid. I think the community would love to use it, it’s a beautiful facility.”

Prior to Covid, Ms Blades used to be the judge in U3A dancing and singing competitions – what she describes as Noble Park’s Got Talent-type events.

She remembers The Boomers band playing every week at the hall and when “everybody took their dancing very serious.”

“It was just lovely, a real community involvement and it didn’t matter if you couldn’t sing a note.”

For Ms Dickson, ‘Mad Max’ was the most memorable event.

The public hall became the command centre for police officers in their hunt for a criminal dubbed Mad Max who shot dead a police officer in Noble Park.

“Noble Park was closed down. You weren’t allowed on the streets, shops were shut, the street was barricaded because they thought he was hiding in somebody’s roof but he wasn’t.

“They found him driving on the highway on the other side of Melbourne and shot him dead.”

A marriage and funeral celebrant, Ms Dickson also had her wedding at the hall.

The venue also hosted the funeral of her uncle Paddy O’Donoghue, who was a hall trustee for 42 years and has had the adjoining Paddy O’Donoghue centre named after him.

Ms Dickson’s family has had a connection with the hall as early as 1920, her grandparents, parents and uncle were all trustees of the hall. She herself has been a trustee for 45 years now and counting.

“Over 100 years my family’s been associated with the hall, my grandparents before that were on the first committee. It’s very dear to my heart because of that.”