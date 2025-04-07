Female soccer flourishes at Dandy Cup

More than 80 all-female teams from across Victoria took to the pitch in a two-day tournament at Police Paddocks Reserve, Endeavour Hills.

Dandenong City Hajduk Soccer Club hosted 45 clubs and 1000 players in 140 matches as part of the Dandy Cup across the weekend of 5-6 April.

More than 4500 visited the games, football clinics, live entertainment, photo booths, with appearances from Melbourne City W-League players Rebekah Stott, Leticia McKenna and Malena Maeres.

In just its second year, the event is touted the state’s biggest in-season “girls only” tournament.

Dandenong City Hajduk Co-vice-president Dani Muretic said the club had far exceeded its original goals.

“This event will only grow. We could have hosted more teams and we already have clubs enquiring about signing up for 2026.”

Dandenong City Hajduk had similarly grown with 150 female players and 11 teams.

The club was at bursting point – turning away more than 40 girls this season because its facilities couldn’t cope with demand.

Teams are scattered everywhere, across four locations in Casey and Greater Dandenong

City of Casey deputy mayor Melinda Ambros said the Dandy Cup was “more than just a tournament”.

“It’s a powerful symbol of what’s possible when community, passion, and purpose come together.”

“We must ensure our local facilities grow with our community’s needs.

“No girl or woman should be turned away from the game she loves. That’s why continued investment in grassroots sport is not just important — it’s essential.”