Springvale South celebrates Khmer New Year

by Philip Salama-West

Khmer New Year, a vibrant, engaging series of festivals and events will be lighting up Springvale South over the coming weekend.

Amongst celebrations occurring across Australia this month, Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple will be holding events from 11-13 April.

The temple is inviting anyone interested to attend for a rich display of Cambodian culture and community spirit.

Each day will offer a diverse spread of activities and attractions, starting with traditional Buddhist chanting and a blessing ceremony conducted by the temple’s monks each morning from 10am – noon.

From there, attendees are invited to share in a luncheon event which will highlight traditional Cambodian cuisine.

Each afternoon of the event will consist of religious activities and traditional games from the Khmer culture which attendees are encouraged to participate in and play.

Finally, each night runs from 6 to 10 PM with the highlight of the day – a Khmer food festival which features even more traditional Khmer cuisine, including delicious cakes and live dancing and music.

Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple is at Clarke Road in Springvale South and the festival runs from 11-13 April, 10am – 10pm.