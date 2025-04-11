DHS students put minds to work

Dandenong High School students are set to explore their potential futures at a careers expo next month.

More than 36 providers including tertiary institutions, employers, industry groups and community groups, will visit the school on Tuesday 6 May.

They will be showing an array of options ahead for years 9 to 12 students – whether it’s further study, an apprenticeship, work or travel.

Among the guests are at least 14 tertiary providers including Monash University, RMIT, Swinburne, VU, Federation, Holmesglen and Chisholm.

Creative arts providers JMC, Casey College of Beauty, AIE Institute, Collarts, Photography Studies College as well as sport providers Richmond Institute, SEDA, Carlton College of Sport,

Others are headspace, Greater Dandenong Youth Service, Australian Defence Force, WISE Employment, Splash’s Swim School and Apprentice Success Victoria.

Meanwhile Year 10s have just taken part in a senior subject expo to help choose their subjects for next year.

They spoke with Year 11 subject teachers and senior students, as well as taking a look at work examples.

The Year 10s will get further help to choose their pathway during Careers Learning Tutor classes in Term 2.