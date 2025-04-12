A mosaic – the best of humanity

by Paris Sard, community education officer at Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

The Interfaith Network has always been about unity, about bringing together people from diverse faiths, traditions, and backgrounds.

On 25 September 2024, at our Members Meeting I was reminded of the strength that comes when we gather.

This gathering is more than just a meeting; it is a symbol of our shared commitment to understanding, peace, and community.

When we meet, each of us brings with us our own traditions, our own beliefs, and yet, together, we form a beautiful mosaic—one that reflects the best of humanity.

The past few years have tested us in many ways.

We’ve been separated by distance, by uncertainty, by the difficulties of a changing world.

But as we come together, we are reminded that it is in our unity, in our coming together, that we find strength.

Across all of our faiths, there is a common teaching: the importance of community, of standing with one another in times of need, and of celebrating our shared humanity.

Let us celebrate the resilience of our community, the bonds that have sustained us, and our purpose.

Together, we can continue to build bridges of understanding, fostering peace and compassion in a world that needs it now more than ever.

Interfaith Network’s Vision Statement is ‘Many Faiths, One People’.

As you read this Message of Hope, may you be filled with positive energy, collaboration, and renewed hope as we move forward, together.

– Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong, administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662. Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au/