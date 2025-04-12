Looking Back

100 years ago

16 April 1925

SPORTS INCIDENTS

While the event known as Beheading the Turk was in progress at the Bangholme sports, the heavy waddy with which “Johnny Turk” was to be executed slipped from the hands of one of the competitors and flew amongst the onlookers. The weapon struck Mr Mummery on the leg below the knee, causing him to give a lively exhibition of the highland fling. Just before this, in the Putting the Weight competition, the 14lb “stone” went into the crowd and just missed a man’s head. A little later, in the Sheaf Tossing, the sheaf missed the bar and sailed into a group of spectators, who ran for safety. A little girl was not quick enough, and the sheaf struck her on the back of the head and knocked her over, but she was not hurt in any way. These incidents show the need for fencing or roping off the arena in which such competitions are held. Onlookers will persist in forcing themselves to the front, and are not only a nuisance to the competitors, but increase the liability of danger to everybody.

50 years ago

April 17 1975

KEEP TOWN HALL

Readers want building to stay.

Dozens of letters continued to pour in into the Journal after the closing of our town hall poll – and most were in favor of keeping the city’s landmark. Only one person wanted the town hall demolished and a new one built in nearby Clow St. All the other writers were firmly in favour of keeping the town hall. “Must everything from the past be torn down and replaced by concrete and asphalt as is happening at present,” said a ratepayer. The McKinnon family wrote: “On our opinion of the magnificent architecture of the town hall, we find that it should be retained and preserved so the people can remember and re-live the times of when Dandenong had begun.”

20 years ago

18 April 2005

Push for full-time councillors called ‘greedy’

The failed push by Casey councillors to have full time councillors has been described by Greater Dandenong councillor David Kelly as “pure greed.” Casey councillors backed a submission to Local Government Minister Candy Broad calling for full-time councillors in their city. Under the proposal, each would have received $93,500, plus a car, personal assistant and shared office space. Premier Steve Bracks knocked the idea on the head.

5 years ago

14 April 2020

‘Call in the cops’

A Greater Dandenong Councillor says police should investigate claims that a slug was planted by council inspectors prior to a commercial caterer I Cook Foods being shut down in February 2019.

The council has steadfastly denied the claim, even after dropping all 96 food-safety charges against the Dandenong South company and its Director Ian Cook in October. The factory was shut down in the meantime – a move that destroyed the 33-year-old business and cost 41 workers their jobs. Councillor Peter Brown says the council claim that a slug crawled into the factory “makes no sense.” “My real concern is the fabrication of evidence. I just want to know what the truth is.” Cr Brown discussed the matter “at length” with Mr Cook, after the director wrote to the councillors alleging the council had acted illegally “in their name.” Cr Tim Dark agreed that the police should investigate the claims. “We are at a stage where a we need a full and frank investigation, whether it’s Victoria Police or not.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society