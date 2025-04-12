Parade of ANZAC Day events in Sth East

An array of ANZAC Day services will be held this month across Melbourne’s South East this month.

On Thursday 17 April, Noble Park RSL holds its veterans march in the RSL car park followed by a traditional service in the nearby war memorial park.

The event runs from 10.30am-11.30am.

Meanwhile, a service for school students will be staged at the Endeavour Hills memorial by Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL.

It is off Heatherton Road, in front of Endeavour Hills shopping centre on Thursday 24 April, 10am.

On ANZAC Day – Friday 25 April – Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL sub-branch will hold a dawn service at the Pillars of Freedom memorial in Palm Plaza, off Clow Street, Dandenong at 6am-7am.

The same day, up to 100 veterans will march to Pillars of Freedom about 10.45am. It will be followed by a sausage sizzle, drinks and 2pm two-up at the RSL on Clow Street.

At Cranbourne on 25 April, there will be a 6am dawn service at the High Street memorial as well as an 11am march and service.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president Lance McDermott said there was keen interest from South East schools, with many students were expected to attend ANZAC Day services.

On top of that, up to 65 schools between Rowville and Tooradin involved in selling fundraiser badges.

RSL officials were also attending about a dozen school assemblies in the lead-up to ANZAC Day.

“Back in the 1970s, people didn’t want to know about ANZAC Day as a backlash to the Vietnam War.

“The interest has come back. You can see it with the huge crowds at the Shrine of Remembrance dawn service.”