Dogs Victoria to host first Anzac Dawn Service

By Violet Li

Dogs Victoria is hosting its first annual Anzac Day Dawn Service this year in Skye.

The service aims to honour the men, women, and service dogs who served and lost their lives in war, conflict, and peacekeeping missions in Australia and New Zealand.

Event manager Aimee Farnsworth said the organisation wanted to bring the community together.

“We thought it would be a point of difference where members of the community can bring their dog along as well,” she said.

The ceremony will be held from 6am at KCC Park, 655 Westernport Hwy, Skye, 3977. The service will be conducted by Dogs Victoria member Lieutenant Commander Dave Lassam RAN (RET) and will include a wreath-laying ceremony.

Dogs are welcome on lead.