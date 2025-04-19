by Livia Carusi, executive officer of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

Ask a child, or even an adult, ‘what does Easter mean to you’, undoubtedly the responses we would hear are as diverse as our local neighbourhoods.

For example, the meaning of Easter for some folks is about the easter bunny, easter eggs, the easter egg hunt, holidays, family time, giving something up for Lent, fish and chips on Good Friday, perhaps attending church for the first time in a long time, or a few more times over the Easter period, or a combination of these.

For me, and those closet to me, the meaning of Easter is all of this and something a little more.

It is a little more because in a world that is both more and more connected and disconnected at the same time, the meaning of Easter introduces a time for reflection, renewal and hope in action.

As a Christian, Easter presents a time to reflect on ‘what is happening in the world, within my community’, the day-to-day struggles of people to get by, to give thanks to those that support, assist others who are doing it tough, and to ask myself, with honesty, how have I made my compassion and kindness known to others?

None of us get it right all the time.

Like the changing seasons, Easter symbolises for me a time for renewal.

A time to re-set, a time to dig deep and think about what is important and how am I going to make a meaningful contribution to others in my work and service?

The ‘how I am going to make a meaningful contribution to others’ is about hope in action.

Hope in action is about the pursuit of social justice.

Social justice can mean different things to people, for me it centres on opportunities for people, access to resources enabling everybody to thrive and live a life of dignity.

Being committed to the pursuit of social justice does not need to be on a grand scale.

It can be, for example, joining a local community group around a particular issue, it can also be the little things that we can all do that makes a difference to others and community.

However, you spend this time, may it be joyous and peaceful.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.