Looking Back

100 years ago

23 April 1925

GENERAL NEWS

The Railway Department has a passed a regulation prohibiting throwing confetti, rice, etc., on stations and in carriages, offenders being liable to a fine of 5 pounds for each offence. In future, persons who wish to show their good wishes towards newly-married couples by throwing confetti, rice, old boots and similar articles, will have to do so before they reach the railway station.

50 years ago

24 April 1975

Redlegs given a hiding by Port

What a hiding the Redlegs were given by Port. But the angel of misfortune is taking a liking to Shepley Oval. After all, Travis Payze and his people at Dandenong have appeared to have made a fair fist of replacing the Redleg player losses from 1974.

TELEVISION

Talking of television coverage last Sunday, it would seem that the people with colour television sets were well suited by the new designs that comprised the Port and Dandy uniforms. But not people who viewed the match on black and white television receivers. These people – and they would be well in the majority, had plenty of trouble identifying the Port team from the Dandy team. In fact, they all missed the old rule that teams playing away must wear white shorts – an important identifying of black and white telly.

20 years ago

April 2005

Office boost for VicRoads

Police Minister and Lyndhurst MP Tim Holding inspected the new VicRoads Dandenong customer service centre in Greens Road last week. The new centre will house 35 staff and provide services including the registration of vehicles, boats and trailers, license-testing and various counter services including license renewal and numberplate sales. Mr Holding said the Dandenong VicRoads centre was the second busiest in the state and serviced as many as 13,000 customers a month.

5 years ago

21 April 2020

Silence deepens this Anzac Day

For the first time in more than 100 years, no Anzac services will be held at the nation’s cenotaphs. Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president John Wells was “devastated” by the halting of traditional marches and ceremonies on April 25th. This year, like many, Mr Wells will stand at the front of his home driveway at 6am – to the bugled tune of Reveille. In a slither of “silver-lining”, Mr Wells is seeing another side of community spirit emerge as neighbours offer to help each other during the coronavirus lockdown, That represents the ‘Anzac’ virtues of mateship, looking after each other, self-reliance, courage, duty and patriotism, Mr Wells says.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society