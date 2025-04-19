ANZAC Day services

Marches and services will be held by Noble Park RSL and Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL.

– Thursday 24 April, 11am service at Endeavour Hills War Memorial, Heatherton Road, Endeavour Hills; Friday 25 April, 6am-7am dawn service at Pillars of Freedom (Palm Plaza), Clow Street, Dandenong and Friday 25 April, 10.45am-12pm march and service, Pillars of Freedom (Palm Plaza), Clow Street, Dandenong. Free events.

Heritage Hill tour

Free tour of Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with City of Greater Dandenong’s expert garden and heritage staff. Tours encompass two historic houses, Laurel Lodge and Benga and the surrounding gardens. Light morning tea is provided. Numbers are limited, bookings required.

– Thursday 24 April, 10am-12pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event. Register at trybooking.com/events/landing/1349027

Mother’s Day charity concert.

A delightful gathering with festive food and a special concert program, honouring the love and dedication of mothers.

– Saturday 3 May, 11.15am-6.10pm at The Castle, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong. Free event. Details: Richard Ng, 0405 079 229, erhusoul@gmail.com and erhusoul.org.au

Garden expo

Permaculture, recycling, compost, worm world, seedling and planting workshops. Activities for all ages along with tours around our community garden.

– Sunday 4 May 11am-3pm at Noble Park Community Centre, 44 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free entry.

Pop-in blood donations

One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood, and they need people like you to give it. To donate, register at lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

– Monday 5 May – Friday 9 May at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong.

Navigating grief

A specialist grief practitioner from Grief Australia will be leading a session to demystify grief and the expectations people hold of themselves during mourning. Discussion on the emotional, physical and spiritual ways we can support ourselves during times of despair and sorrow. Sessions limited to 15 people.

– Wednesdays, 7 May, 2 July, 3 September, 5 November at Nolan Room, Bunurong Memorial Park, 790 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South. Free event. Register at smct.org.au/events/navigating-grief-bunurong

Chai Time

Join us for a special afternoon of delicious connoisseur canapés, sweet treats, and premium tea, all while supporting Wellsprings for Women’s Emergency Relief Program.

– Saturday 17 May (note date has changed!), 2pm-5pm at Kennedy Hall, Killester College, 433 Springvale Rd, Springvale. RSVP by Thursday, 17 April.

Come Try Dancing

DanceSport Australia presents free beginner dance classes for adults.

– Runs until Thursday 8 May on Mondays 10.30am-11.30am, Wednesdays 10.30am-11.30am and 7.30pm-8.30pm, and Thursdays 11am-12pm at 2 Southpark Close, Keysborough. Details: The DanceSport Lab, 0424 136 246.

Homeschool Enrichment Class

This class is designed to provide additional learning experiences outside of the standard homeschooling curriculum, with a focus on specific subjects and skills.

– Tuesdays 11.30am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5/session.

Citizenship Test Preparation

We will help you to improve your English and understand the questions and answers in the citizenship test.

– Thursdays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20/term.

9 by 5 exhibition

Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Mondays-Fridays until 5 May, 10am-4pm (and select Saturdays 8 March, 22 March and 5 April, 10.30am-2.30pm) at Drum Theatre, corner Walker and Lonsdale streets, Dandenong. Free event.

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.