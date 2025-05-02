AFL ticket giveaway to mark Casey-Dees 15-year milestone

Casey residents are set to score free tickets for Melbourne Football Club’s upcoming AFL showdown with Hawthorn.

The match is part of a special Casey Round marking 15 years into a 30-year partnership between City of Casey and the Dees.

To celebrate, Casey residents are offered up to four free tickets each to support Melbourne at the MCG clash on Saturday 10 May.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen said the City of Casey Round was a “great moment to pause, reflect and celebrate” on the enduring partnership with Melbourne.

“The game is scheduled to be a blockbuster, and I can’t wait to join Casey residents as they enjoy a day at the footy with their loved ones.”

In addition to the free tickets, everyone registered will receive a free 2025 three-game membership to access a further three Melbourne Football Club MCG home games of their choice.

You must be a Casey resident to redeem this offer. The offer is redeemable until 5pm 8 May.

To redeem tickets, scan the QR code or go to melbourne2.snapforms.com.au/form/city-of-casey-round-3-game-membership