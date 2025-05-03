More blessed to give than receive

by Pastor David Owen, president of the Dandenong Ministers’ Fellowship

A common definition of faith is, ‘now, faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen’.

In other words, if you are really believing in something, that belief must be demonstrated by the actions we take in life, towards that goal.

In the Christian belief, faith is demonstrated by how we live our lives and treat other people, believing that, as instructed, we should think of others more highly than ourselves and be prepared to put them first.

Someone once said, the only time we should look down on others, is when we’re bending down to help them get up.

Other ‘religions’ may express their hope in some other way, but without question, for someone to look to help others, even when things are tough for themselves, there must be an expectation or hope that at some stage in the future you will be rewarded for the service you have offered others.

This passage in the Christian Bible:

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” is one motivating instruction to contribute to the wellbeing of your community,

‘Hope’ looks ahead but it affects the ‘now’.

Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today, the opportunity to help someone is with us all the time.

We can sow into other peoples’ lives and although reward is NOT the objective, it will certainly come to us.

It is more blessed to give than to receive.

