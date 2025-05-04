School breakfast club hosts MPs

by Philip Salama-West

Wallarano Primary School’s Breakfast Club is a big deal relying on contributions by the community, school, organisations and humble suppliers to sustain the program.

The club supports a rising number of between 80 to 90 students on any given morning, to ensure students sit classes with their belly full so they can focus on their learning.

The breakfast club runs two mornings a week after a relaunch post-Covid.

Principal Maree Williams says students and families responses have been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“Breakfast Club ensures that students begin their day with a meal while connecting with friends and peers, creating a sense of community and readiness for learning.

“We are incredibly grateful to Coles Noble Park, Costco Moorabbin, Woolworths Keysborough and Foodbank for their generous support of this initiative. Thank you to everyone involved in making this program possible and helping to give our children the best start to their day.”

The school hosted Mulgrave MP Eden Foster and South-East Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis as well as Coles Noble Park store manager Jason Addicott on Thursday 1 May.

The school receive weekly Coles gift cards to purchase essential items for the breakfast club such as fresh fruit, bread, spreads, and cereals.

Foodbank also support the vital program through providing fresh produce.

The school are also lucky enough to have local volunteers which consists of parents, community members and staff volunteers who arrive earrly in the morning to setup the stations in time to greet students.

The Breakfast Club was founded to provide not only food, but to create a warm and inclusive environment where students can relax, socialise and feel cared for before class.

The breakfast club program coordinator, William Fragiadakis says the program is a testament to what can be achieved with “care, compassion and shared commitment” to the children’s wellbeing.

“The impact of a simple breakfast is profound—it fuels learning, fosters friendships, and builds a stronger school community.”