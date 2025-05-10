Looking Back

100 years ago

14 May 1925

Sandown Park Races

A particularly large entry has been received in connection with the programme arranged for the Sandown Park meeting on Saturday, and there is every prospect of a record attendance. The race-track is reported to be in first-class order. The events scheduled are: Trial Welter Handicap, 1 mile: Brush steeplechase, 2½ miles: Sandown Plate and Purse, 6 furlongs: Sandown Park Handicap, 1¼ miles and jumpers flat race 1¼ miles.

50 years ago

15 May 1975

POLLUTION RISE!

Air pollution is increasing in Dandenong. This is revealed in a detailed summary for air pollution in Victoria for 1972 prepared by the air quality branch of the Environment Protection Authority and released this week. A spokesman for the EPA told the Journal all industry must be licensed and the EPA was policing industry in an effort to decrease pollution. The spokesman said: “Pollution is a natural result of the increased number of industrial complexes being built. However, in weekly and monthly readings taken by the authority, it is revealed that Dandenong has a slightly acidic quality in its dustfall, a small amount of ash, and a small percentage insoluble in water, grit and sand particles. Readings, however, compare favourably with those taken in heavier industrialised areas such as Footscray and Williamstown.”

20 years ago

16 May 2005

Fond school memories

Dandenong High School celebrates its 80th birthday today and former student and teacher Max Oldmeadow epitomised the school’s motto “each man is the architect of his own destiny”. “I have a great many memories of my student days at DHS. Australia was recovering from the Great Depression and fees of two pounds per term were introduced. The result was that many parents could not afford to send their children to the school and enrolment was small – less than 300 students. I remember the many train travellers from the two Melbourne and Gippsland lines, the headmasters Dr A V James, J L Griffiths … my enjoyment at school was linked to my love of sport and the great friendships formed. Sad to say my report book indicated I should be making more of an effort.”

5 years ago

12 May 2020

Covid-19 crews

Greater Dandenong Council says it has redeployed 67 staff rather than standing them down during the Covid-19 pandemic. “While Council has registered its interest in Jobkeeper they have so far been advised this payment does not apply to the local government sector,” said corporate services director Mick Jaench. The council’s redeployed staff were cleansing “high-traffic areas”, planting trees and distributing material aid. More than 20 tonnes of food had been distributed to vulnerable community members in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia during the pandemic, he said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society