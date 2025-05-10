Songs and stories hit the high notes

Up-tempo in song and attitude, world music artist Mitch Tambo put on an inspiring show for Dandenong South Primary students on 7 May.

The concert was Tambo’s latest stop on a tour of 100-plus schools to spread an affirming message about positive thinking, First Nations culture, storytelling and high-energy music.

A long-renowned performer frequently listed on Top-10 songlists, Tambo sang in the Gamilaraay language as well as intoning the didgeridoo for an enraptured audience.

He then guided a Yarning Circle session to open up meaningful conversations, such as the issue of bullying.

“With tragic stories of students taking their own lives due to bullying, both in person and online, I believe it’s vital to open up these conversations and provide a safe space for children to feel heard,” Tambo said.

“Anyone can be subjected to bullying, no matter their age.

“I personally experience bullying on social media, which can be upsetting, but I’ve acquired tools to cope.

“I think it’s important to share these experiences with students facing difficult times.”

Drawing on his past as a social worker, he says schools are embracing his educative tour, including safe spaces for students and workshops for staff.

“To create real change in future generations, we must challenge existing mindsets and promote cultural awareness from an early age.”