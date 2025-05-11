Unbridled joy reigns at Paul Wade Cup

More than 160 young soccer players vied for the fifth annual Paul Wade Cup at St John’s Regional College, Dandenong on Monday 5 May.

St Paul Apostle South Primary School students lifted the coveted trophy, which was presented by former international footballer Gulcan Koca.

Koca represented Turkey from 2010-’13 and most recently played for W-League team Melbourne Victory.

The other competing Catholic primary schools were runner-up St Kevin’s from Hampton Park, Holy Family, St Francis De Sales, St Gerards, St Mary’s and St Paul Apostle North.