Read all about it – schools gain book bonanza

Hundreds of donated books are filling school library shelves, thanks to an annual charity fundraiser.

Noble-Park Dingley and Springvale City rotary clubs raised $4400 from 100-plus donors and businesses at a literacy fundraiser at Sandown Greyhounds last September.

That amount was matched by Dymocks Childrens Charity Foundation, resulting in four schools receiving a bounty of $2100 of books each.

Dandenong West Primary School, Heatherhill Primary School, Noble Park English Language School and St John’s Vianney Primary School were the beneficiaries.

“Literacy is a very important thing,” Rotary Club of Noble-Park Dingley president Rex Carter.

“This is something that we can do to help the kids out.”

The fundraiser for the region’s schools has been running for four years.