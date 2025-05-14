Read all about it – schools gain book bonanza

Dandenong West Primary students, back row from left, Ksanet, Thuan, Hania, Daniel, Losalin, Monika, Zayden and Rebecca, and front row, Rotarians Kath and John Williams, Feifei, Rotary club president Rex Carter, Ali, Ruchira and Kevin Tran with some of the donated books. (Stewart Chambers: 474900)

Hundreds of donated books are filling school library shelves, thanks to an annual charity fundraiser.

Noble-Park Dingley and Springvale City rotary clubs raised $4400 from 100-plus donors and businesses at a literacy fundraiser at Sandown Greyhounds last September.

That amount was matched by Dymocks Childrens Charity Foundation, resulting in four schools receiving a bounty of $2100 of books each.

Dandenong West Primary School, Heatherhill Primary School, Noble Park English Language School and St John’s Vianney Primary School were the beneficiaries.

“Literacy is a very important thing,” Rotary Club of Noble-Park Dingley president Rex Carter.

“This is something that we can do to help the kids out.”

The fundraiser for the region’s schools has been running for four years.