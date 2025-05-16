Afghan singer-soap star seeking career reboot

An Afghan actor and musician who was forced to flee his homeland after being targeted by the Taliban is seeking to rebuild his career in Australia.

Jamel Joinda was a regular on Afghan television and an in-demand musician when he was forced into exile.

“After completing university, I worked at the Ministry of Education for a while but, but I had a passion for music, so I went to work for Afghan national television,” Jamel said.

He worked on music programs and drama for Afghan channel Tolo TV when his big break came along.

“There was a new drama that was seeking someone to play a role. There were about forty people who auditioned, and I was selected, and I acted in the show for two years.

“After two years, I moved to Khorshid TV where I acted in dramas for three years.”

Jamel also forged a career in music playing at weddings, parties and other events as well as concerts on TV.

His work in the entertainment industry however made him target of extremists, he says.

As a result, his family fled to India in 2019 and sought asylum.

“We intended to go to Iran or Turkey and then to Europe. But that was not possible. We went to India and after six years we were resettled in Australia.

“In India, I worked on TV and my son supported me in this work. We published songs on Facebook and the internet.

“At the time I also worked in support refugee programs, giving concerts and playing music to help where I could.”

Jamel says his musical style is modern Afghan pop music.

“I have written, produced and played popular modern music. I play keyboards and sing. I play joyful songs that lift people’s spirits,” he said.

After arriving in Australia just months ago. Jamel wants to re-establish his career in Australia.

“I want to progress my career here in Australia. Maybe I could work in mental health, playing and singing as music therapy,” he said.

“Music is what I know, music is my field, and my son was also working a cinema and TV director.”

Jamel was recently asked to teach music by a local community group in Dandenong.

“I’m very happy to share my music and what I know with people,” he said.

Jamel came to Australia with his wife, his daughter, his son, and his son’s wife and their two kids.

He is living in Dandenong, and learning English with settlement agency AMES Australia.

Jamel says his family are grateful to have found refuge in Australia and are enjoying their new lives.

“Life in Australia is good. It’s excellent, there is safety and a future that is guaranteed,” he said.

See one of Jamel’s performances: facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=544835168000703&id=100074226732131&mibextid=MurMbi&rdid=YYdpAh8dODrrIbSn