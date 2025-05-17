Looking Back

21 May 1925

Empire Day

The public is cordially invited to attend the Empire Day celebrations at the Dandenong State School at 11am tomorrow. Colonel Knox, also the chief inspector of schools and Shire councillors will be present, and a brief address given. The school Honor Board will be unveiled by Colonel Knox, and at the conclusion of the celebration the children will be supplied with sweets etc.

50 years ago

22 May 1975

Good news for Berwick: New school ready in ’77

Berwick’s long-awaited secondary school will be built on the north-eastern side of the town end and will be ready for the first form intake in 1977. The secretary of Berwick Secondary School Promotion Committee, Dr Bruce Coller said “I am very pleased, there’s no two ways about it. Now the real work starts in getting the design and construction of the school put into effect.” The cost of the new high school is expected to be about $1m for the first two stages.

20 years ago

23 May 2005

School chaos

Six children injured in horror accident. A six-year-old boy’s leg was partially severed when a car ploughed into a brick wall in the schoolyard of Dandenong West Primary School. The boy was on the other side of the 1.5m wall when a driver lost control of his car about 2pm. Police say the car veered off Jones Road and hit a tree and a fire-hydrant before crashing through the school’s wire mesh fence, injuring six children. The six-year-old boy was taken to the Royal Children’s hospital where he underwent surgery. An 11-year-old girl was flown to the same hospital suffering serious leg injuries. Senior Sergeant Talbot of the major collision investigation unit described as “heroic” the efforts of a 12-year-old boy, who was injured as he removed rubble off a friend trapped under a pile of bricks from the collapsed wall.

5 years ago

19 May 2020

Burn backlash

Greater Dandenong councillors have voted to oppose a VCAT planning application for a controversial waste-to-energy incinerator in Dandenong South. They unanimously rejected a council planning officer’s report recommending support for the Great Southern Waste Technology’s proposal at the VCAT hearing. The council received 298 community objections and two petitions against the project at 70 Ordish Road. One submission was received in support. Objections include the plant being within 1.5km from a school and homes, ongoing odour issues, its “old” technology and fire-safety emergency procedures. The EPA made no objection to the planning application. It is expected to complete its assessment in June. On the other hand, council officers based their support on planning grounds – leaving the matters of environment and health impacts to the EPA’s works approval assessment. VCAT required Greater Dandenong Council to state its support or opposition to the permit by 5 June.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society