Lynbrook Primary celebrates 20 years

Lynbrook Primary School marked a special milestone last month, celebrating 20 years of learning and community connection.

The school first opened its doors in 2005 with 175 students. Now it is home to over 800 students and 100 dedicated staff members, serving as a vibrant hub of education and community pride.

To celebrate two decades of success, the school hosted a joyful community picnic in April that brought together past and present students, families, and local supporters.

The event was filled with colour, music, and creativity, honouring the school’s journey and achievements.

A standout moment was the performance by past students Hayley Watson and Max Pollard, who returned to the school stage to perform with the current school choir.

Their musical talents delighted the crowd and highlighted the strong bonds many former students still feel with Lynbrook.

Local community groups, sports clubs, and secondary colleges also joined the celebration.

One of the most loved features of the event was the art display. Every student contributed a unique dragonfly artwork, a symbol drawn from the school logo-created using a variety of artistic techniques and mediums.

The colourful collection served as a beautiful tribute to the creativity and spirit of the school community.

Adding to the excitement, renowned local artist Deb McNaughton transformed a blank space near the basketball courts into a vibrant 30-metre mural.

Working alongside student representatives, Deb designed and painted the mural over eight days, engaging with students as they watched the artwork come to life.

The mural now stands as a lasting symbol of the school’s 20-year legacy.

As Lynbrook Primary School looks ahead to the future, it invites families to discover more at their Open Morning on Saturday 17 May from 9am to 11am.

For more information, contact the school on 8787 5390.