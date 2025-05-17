Reconciliation Week Nature Play

Learn about our shared history and celebrate First Nations cultures with a traditional Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, a special Storytime, nature-based crafts, sensory garden and free BBQ. For children 0-6 years and their families. Places are limited.

– Tuesday 20 May, 10am-12pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, MacKay Street, Springvale South. Free event, registrations required via childrenservadminsupport@cgd.vic.gov.au or 8571 1843.

Friends of the Red Cross Hallam

All welcome to our next meeting, with a friendly cupper.

– Tuesday 20 May, 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570

National Simultaneous Storytime

Australia’s highest-selling female author, Sally Rippin will be reading The Truck Cat written and illustrated by Australian author Debroah Frenkel and illustrator Danny Snell as part of this national event with more than 2 million participants at 21,000-plus locations.

– Wednesday 21 May, 12pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Register at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/national-simultaneous-storytime

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 24 May 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Scottish Heritage Day

A celebration of Scottish and native horse breeds, including the Clydesdale work horse and smaller-breed horses like Shetland ponies. An opportunity for breeders to introduce their young stock into the world of showing. Scottish bagpipes and dancers also expected. Sausage sizzle and Devonshire teas to purchase.

– Sunday 25 May, 9am-3pm at Greaves Reserve Oval 2, 2-20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free entry and parking.

Reconciliation Week flag-raising

Welcome to Country, traditional ceremonial smoking ceremony, with a joint flags-raising by mayor Jim Memeti and Bunurong Elder. The event will also include a community-based arts project for all to join in and traditional ceremonial dance.

– Tuesday 27 May, 10am-12pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Our Beat

Reconciliation Week performances by Mr Congo and Ganga Giri, plus a showcase of music, dance and spoken word at this open-stage event.

– Thursday 29 May, 6pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong. Free event, registrations essential at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/our-beat-your-beat-your-stage-our-community

Reconciliation Week Springvale

Reconciliation Week 2025 will include a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, followed by Storytime in the Library with a Bunurong Elder, performance by Ganga Giri Yidaki, youth-based activities and community led arts-based workshops. All welcome.

– Tuesday 3 June, 9.30am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Broadway Legends concert

Cranbourne Chorale presents “Broadway Legends” with guest artists Teresa Ingrilli and Stephen Coutts. Afternoon tea included and served after the performance.

– Sunday 22 June 2.30pm at Cranbourne Community Theatre, Brunt Street, Cranbourne. Tickets: cranbournechorale.com.au/events, 0438 358 032 or at the door; $25/$20/under 12 $5.

Online banking for beginners.

Workshop designed to help learners understand how to make online payments and manage your bank accounts through apps and websites.

Mondays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term.

Homeschool Enrichment Class

This class is designed to provide additional learning experiences outside of the standard homeschooling curriculum, with a focus on specific subjects and skills.

– Tuesdays 11.30am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5/session.

Citizenship Test Preparation

We will help you to improve your English and understand the questions and answers in the citizenship test.

– Thursdays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20/term.

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.