Steps to a healthy start to the day

Students at Lyndale Greens Primary School started with a spring in their steps at a Walk to School Day event on Friday 16 May.

The day was about reinforcing the healthy benefits of walking to school – and rounded with a nutritious meal at the school’s weekly Breakfast Club.

Principal Ryan Forte said already high numbers walked to school.

But the event reminded pedestrians to use one of the two supervised crossings nearby, rather than run the gauntlet across busy Gladstone Road, he said.

Meanwhile, Breakfast Club has grown in popularity over the past two years.

In partnership with Foodbank, the club provides free, fresh fruit, cereal, toast, milk for breakfast for students – providing relief to families under housing and cost-of-living stress.

Food packages are also available for families to take home.

Pedestrian Council of Australia chief executive Harold Scruby said healthy eating and walking was key to reversing the “extremely disturbing childhood obesity epidemic” affecting one in four children.

“The best exercise for all Australians is walking regularly.

“Children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day.

“We should encourage them to take a walk before school, during and at the end of their day.”