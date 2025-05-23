Camps to careers – Upcoming festival by SisterWorks to improve life for refugee women.

By Ava Cashmore

A celebration of resilience, culture, and connection will come to life in Greater Dandenong on Sunday, 15 June, as SisterWorks hosts its first community festival in the area.

SisterWorks is a Victorian based not-for-profit social enterprise supporting migrant women to gain financial empowerment.

To date, SisterWorks has supported more than 3500 women from refugee, asylum seeker and migrant backgrounds.

“This year it’s the first time that we will do it in Greater Dandenong,” said SisterWorks programs head Mamiko Nakada.

“We want the local community of the Dandenong area to be economically empowered, so either we give them a job internally, or we place them into some other jobs.”

Now in its twelfth year, SisterWorks has supported women from more than 105 countries through programs in hospitality, warehousing, customer service, and small business, all tailored to build employment pathways.

The upcoming event coincides with Refugee Week and aims to foster relationships between community members and local industries.

“Dandenong has a lot of industries—manufacturing, warehousing industries in the south… but there’s a bit of a gap,” said Nakada.

“[The women] don’t really know the communities… So we want to connect the community and also local businesses.”

Partnering with companies like L’Oréal, Amazon, and API (parent company of Priceline), SisterWorks has placed many women into roles such as warehouse packing and customer service.

However there is still an ever-growing need to grow these networks.

“They can do many jobs, but then they don’t have them constantly. We want to increase opportunities for our women.”

A current student in the program, Atenira Soares, said: “When I started, I didn’t know anything about work here.”

She now hopes to graduate from the SisterWorks’ 10 week program and find work in a warehouse.

The event Sunday, 15 June, promises more than just food and performances—it is a chance for employers, community members, and former students to connect and share stories.

“We are giving them a voice to different industries… we really want to connect those community people with different partners, to have that exchange,” said Nakada.

Filled with vibrant cultural performances, artisan market stalls, delicious global cuisine, traditional music and community connection, the event will take place from 10am to 3pm at Springvale City Hall.

The event is free and welcome to all.