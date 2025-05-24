Appreciate the differences

by Bill Kean of the Baha’i Community of Greater Dandenong

With springtime in the offing, many of us are preparing our gardens by planting many new and exciting plants as well as some of the older proven favourites of bygone years which have served us well.

It is an indisputable fact that the seemingly unlimited flora of today helps to stir our senses, uplift our spirits and makes life much more than bearable.

Most of us can readily appreciate the beauty that the many flowers, shrubs and trees bring to us on a daily basis, each with its own particular form, qualities and colour.

Anyone who goes into a rose garden will see various roses, white, pink, yellow, red, all growing together and replete with adornment.

Each one accentuating the beauty of the other.

The effect would, however, be rather monotonous, boring and dull if it were not so and all were of the same colour.

It is the same with the animal species, where we find a multitude of hues and colours.

They recognise unity of species and oneness of kind.

Why then is there a reluctance or unwillingness to uphold this same ideal when it comes to the human species, with its diverse colours of black, white, yellow, brown and red?

There is, of course, an added bonus when you take into account the many languages, dialects and cultures etc.

The 18th century proverb ‘Variety is the spice of life, that gives it all its flavour’ appears to sum up the matter quite well.

We cannot allow difference of opinion, or diversity of thought to separate us from our fellow-beings, or to be the cause of dispute, hatred and strife in our hearts.

Let us hope that we can move beyond the man-made differences that have no place in the natural world and with an enkindled enthusiasm, celebrate the harmony and diversity of all the varied worlds species in an attitude of joy and delight.

‘O Friend! In the garden of thy heart plant naught but the rose of love….’ ( Baha’i Writings )

