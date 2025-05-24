Double reprint success for former Keysborough author

Former Keysborough resident, Chris Thomas, is enjoying unexpected success in the world of children’s publishing, with two of his picture books going back to print due to high demand.

Thomas’s latest title, My Uncle is a Funcle, has prompted a second print run since its release late last year.

His earlier work, Leonard The Lonely Duck, has also entered its third printing.

“Both books have exceeded my expectations,” former Springvale North Primary School student, Thomas, said.

“Just getting them into print was the main aim, but to have follow-up print runs due to demand is a bonus.”

Leonard The Lonely Duck is about a white duck trying to find his way in a new park after becoming lost from home.

My Uncle is a Funcle follows a mischievous, rule-bending uncle who loves Lego, ice cream and adventure.

“The inspiration for both books came from real life,” he said.

“Leonard was based on a real white duck that looked out of place among the regular ducks in my local park.

“The ‘funcle’ idea was loosely based on myself as an uncle while taking into consideration an adult figure like that can also be a role model.

“You can still be an adult and have fun, especially around children – be serious about what you do, just not necessarily the way you go about it.”

Thomas is also the author of the licensed Doctor Who spin-off novel Lethbridge-Stewart: Blue Blood, the short story Vampires of the Night, and One Step Forward, Two Steps Back, featured in the anthology Doctor Who: Short Trips – Defining Patterns.

His other work includes the novel Journo’s Diary and a play collection SMS Mess and other plays.

“I enjoy writing across all sorts of genres, but I’m really happy the children’s books have struck a chord,” Thomas said.

“Reading was my escape as a child, getting drawn into other worlds and lives.

“With My Uncle is a Funcle, I’m told stories of two-year-olds saying ‘Mummy, read book!’ and Leonard The Lonely Duck being a toddler’s required bedtime story for several weeks.

“When you hear feedback like that, you know you must be doing something right.”