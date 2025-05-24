Looking Back

100 years ago

28 May 1925

CYCLING

A road race was held at Dandenong on Saturday afternoon, under the auspices of the Dandenong Cycle Club. The distance was 10 miles – from the Drill Hall to a point five miles along the Frankston-road and back. S. Pohliner was first, and T.Hochler second; the winner’s nett time being 29 min.

50 years ago

27 May 1975

KIDS IN DANGER!

Petition on mini bikes …

Mini-bike riders have come under fire from residents of Dandenong North who say they fear for their lives. Residents claim riders are using streets in the Rawdon Hill area as a speedway on their way to a mini-bike track they have established on Board of Works property. They are so perturbed about the mini-bike nuisance they are taking up a petition to present to Dandenong Council. They say they have complained to the council and police about the noise levels several times since moving to the Rawdon Hill Estate about 2½ years ago. “Not content with racing along our streets, the riders clown around on their way home. It’s dangerous even backing out of your own driveway and several of the mini bike riders have had accidents already.”

20 years ago

30 May 2005

Spending begins, traders not sold

Contracts worth $246,000 are set to be awarded for the first stage of the $15 million Dandenong Market redevelopment. Cr John Kelly said the decisions were a step forward for the project. “For those people who’ve been critical of the council, here are some dollars being firmly put down to progress this project.” Despite this, several general merchandise stallholders remain unhappy about the project. They believed the council wasn’t interested in them and was more concerned with satisfying supermarket chain Aldi, which was set to trade from a council-built store on the market site. The stallholders described as “a joke” the council assertion that the cut-price supermarket would not directly complete with traders.

5 years ago

26 May 2020

Election switch

Good or bad for democracy? The shift to single-member wards and postal voting for Greater Dandenong’s Council elections on 24 October has drawn a mixed response from sitting councillors. The State Government has mandated Greater Dandenong shift from four multi-councillor wards to 11 single councillor wards. The council has since proposed back-to-the-future names reflecting suburbs and streets for the new names. The proposed names are Springvale North, Springvale Central, Springvale South, Keysborough, Keysborough South, Noble Park North, Yarraman, Noble Park, Dandenong North, Cleeland and Dandenong. Currently the four wards are named after flora: Paperbark, Red Gum, Silverleaf and Lightwood. Mayor Jim Memeti said the new place-based names would be more identifiable for residents.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society