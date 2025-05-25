Timber donations for local groups

The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills has provided the local Men’s Shed and a clearing centre with timber donations, adding to the local groups’ reserves for their projects.

John Ternel, president of the Rotary Club, said that as the recent president-elect, in light of the official handover, it was a move that supports “two local organisations doing fantastic work on the ground”.

“We’re proud ot back organisations that support our most vulnerable, from retirees and isolated individuals to new learners finding their feet,” he said.

The timber was sourced from Just Woods Australia Pty Ltd, with the donated wood going towards the Endeavour Hills Men’s Shed and the Dandenong Community Learning Centre.

A Men’s Shed spokesperson said that “this kind of support makes a real difference”.

“Timber is expensive, and this gives us freedom to keep creating and sharing,” they said.

In addition to the donations, Ternal also announced that both organisations will be recipients of monthly donations from the Rotary to assist with their operations and programs.

Recognising their critical roles in fostering social connection, learning and wellbeing, Ternel also thanked Just Woods and owner Trevor Blake.

He added that “we’re grateful to Just Woods for stepping up as a business and doing their bit for the community”.