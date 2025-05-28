Victorian girls gallop to national championship

by Philip Salama-West

Five young Haileybury College students have been selected to represent Victoria on the national stage after winning big in the Petstock Interschool State Championships, an event that saw 140 schools competing.

Olivia Curtain, Marley Wright, Queenie Kerr, Pearl Hodson and Zara Woods join the Victorian Equestrian Squad and compete at the prestigious Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships in November.

Success in the national championships is an important step towards representing Australia internationally and someday competing for Olympic gold.

Despite being only eight years old, Keysborough native Zara Woods is training five days a week, and is a born rider who got her first horse at the age of two.

“Mum used to put me on her horse with her when I was little and I absolutely loved it,” Zara said.

Zara puts part of the credit in her horse, Rupert, who has been with her as long as she can remember.

“He has taught me how to ride all the way up to State Champs! We love to jump most of all, but I’m teaching Rupert to love dressage and showing as well. He can get a bit cheeky at times, but he is a very loving pony.”

Nicole Turner, Deputy Head of Equestrian at Haileybury, credits the commitment the girls have shown in getting them so far.

“Each of our young riders have worked very hard. They juggle school work, homework, caring for their horses and they spend hours each week practising their equestrian skills – in all weathers.”