Three-year-old Annabelle was aboard Shetland pony Edgewood Renown, along with her tartan-clad mother Sarah at an annual Scottish Heritage Day at Dandenong Showgrounds on Sunday 25 May. The event organised by Dandenong Agricultural and Pastoral Society celebrated horses great and small – including the giant Clydesdales as well as Shetland, Highland and Australian mini-ponies.

(Gary Sissons: 479860)