Helping hand for 40 community groups

A wealth of schools, health, sports, charity and volunteer groups were given a helping hand at Bendigo Bank Dingley Village’s annual community grants night at Keysborough Golf Club on 22 May.

Some of the 40 recipients from the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Kingston region included Riding for the Disabled Doveton for safety riding helmets and Athol Road Primary School for its cybersafety and digital wellbeing program.

Another grant was given to Monash Health’s BOOST Program which gives outdoor recreation, socialisation and therapy to people with neurological disabilities.

Keysborough Secondary College’s Student Hydrogen Grand Prix and Dandenong South-based Thinking Of You’s domestic violence care packs program were also recipients.

Charities such as Hallam South food rescue service OzHarvest and Springvale Benevolent Society also benefited.

Upgrades for Greater Dandenong SES vehicle equipment and Noble Park Community Centre’s all-abilities kitchenette were funded, as was the NPCC’s art exhibition hall.

Keysborough Bowls Club, Burden Park Bowls Club, Silverton Cricket Club, Dandenong Cricket Club, Keysborough Football Netball Club, South Eastern Predators Gridiron Club, Parkmore Pirates Cricket Club, Keysborough Cardinals Soccer Club, Springvale Districts Football Netball Club and Noble Park Football Social Club – Club Noble were among the sports beneficiaries.

Dandenong Show and Rotary Club of Noble Park-Dingley were also on the long list.

Over the past 23 years, the bank has donated more than $7 million in community grants.

The night featured inspiring guest speakers, including representatives from the Hawthorn Football Club’s Hawks for All Community Foundation and Afri-Aus Care chief executive Selba Gondoza Luka OAM.