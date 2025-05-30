Helpers needed for lunch relief

by Sahar Foladi

A new start-up organisation Give Until It Hurts is determined to support the Greater Dandenong community.

The charity is based in Brimbank and Wyndham council areas and has just started its physical presence in Dandenong.

On Sunday 25 May, it held its monthly lunch-pack distribution at the Dandenong Community and Learning Centre but it is still very new to the community.

Team leader Sheryl Mahony says spreading the word is key.

“We come to the community centre, we bring some fruits , we make fried rice, but we are not getting a lot to come and pick it up from us.

“We wanted to identify vulnerable women in the area, or people looking to do some sort of training and want to have the social worker guide them.

“A carer had brought out his client out for a walk and he was very happy to see us and said I will tell my friend to come along as well.”

An attending social worker engages with vulnerable people and can make referrals to relevant services, if needed.

The program is on trial at the moment with more volunteers needed to boost the capacity of the event.

“We need a few more volunteers including male volunteers for outreach works – we give people sleeping rough sleeping bags and food packs,” Mr Jacobs said.

“Male volunteers are great for safety reasons and for carrying heavy items for the setup of our events.”

The charity carries out emergency relief services such as distribution of blankets for those sleeping rough, clothes, Christmas hampers and food relief as well.

They have been doing so for the past two years across the South East.

Details: 0435 661 917