Calling for unity

by Ursula Aruma of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

I am so delighted to write a Message of Hope, especially being grateful to read about our newly elected Pope Leo XIV recalling the interreligious dialogue and the great document on Human Fraternity signed by the late Pope Francis.

I pray that our Holy Father Pope Leo XIV will promote unity in diversity.

We have a lot to learn from each other religious denominations.

As Pope Leo XIV said: “Now is the time for dialogue and building bridges”.

On the day after the Mass for the Inauguration of his Petrine Ministry, Pope Leo XIV greeted delegations from non-Catholic churches, ecclesial communities, and other faith traditions, remembering his predecessor’s commitment to ecumenism and interreligious dialogue.

Pope Leo invited faith leaders from many traditions to his Inaugural Mass in St Peter’s Square, Rome.

In his invitation, the Pope highlighted the importance of cooperation.

It was 60 years ago that the Second Vatican Council issued the proclamation “Nostra Aetate” (Latin for “in our time”).

It marked a turning point in the 2000-year-old history of two major religions by focusing on the shared heritage between Judaism and Christianity, rejecting the centuries-old belief of Jewish guilt in the killing of Christ and denouncing antisemitism as a sin.

Since then, the Vatican has sought to bolster relations with other faiths, including Judaism.

The Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue sends messages for specific religious holidays like Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr and Deepavali.

There have been many messages given on occasion of Vesak.

Jews, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims have all been greeted by Pope Leo after his Inaugural Mass.

It is a time of hope, recalling the words of Hans Kung: When there is peace among the religions, there will be Peace on Earth.

May Pope Leo XIV lead us all in unity in diversity marked by selfless service to our fellow man.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – interfaithnetwork.org.au/