Looking Back

100 years ago

4 June 1925

Pure and Cheap Milk

Messers Birtchnell Bros., Gladstone Road Dandenong, announce that they are establishing a daily service of milk in sealed bottles, in quart or pint sizes as desired by customers. All milk will be bottled immediately after it is drawn from the cows and go direct from the farm to the customers in sealed bottles. Clients will not need to worry about milk cans or jugs; they only have to order the quantity required and Messrs Birtchnell will do the rest, perfect cleanliness being ensured by their system. The price is 5 ½ d. per quart.

50 years ago

3 June 1975

MAYOR HITS OUT ON TOP JOB

It was “totally unfair” to suggest that a councillor who had previously been a mayor of Dandenong was not entitled to hold the job again, said the Mayor of Dandenong, Keith Miller, yesterday. He was commenting on a report that council candidate, Mr Ern Green, would if elected oppose the Mayoralty going to Cr Maurie Jarvis. Cr Jarvis has been the Mayor of Dandenong on two previous occasions. Mr Green said he “strongly protested” against any councillor who had previously served as Mayor “retarding the progress” of the more recently elected and younger members. Councillor Miller, who himself is in his second term as Mayor, said: “If the job were to go-to a councillor, who, say has only been in council a year or so, would be totally unfair on that councillor.”

20 years ago

6 June 2005

Casey’s the hub for bubs

When Federal Treasurer Peter Costello announced baby bonus grants in the budget, and told Australians to “go home and do their patriotic duty,” he must have had Casey residents in mind. The latest census has found the City of Casey recorded the highest number of births in Victoria with 2800 births in 2000 and 2001. Eighty-four mums-to-be are booked in to give birth at the Casey Hospital this year. “We’ve already had 67 babies born here since the maternity ward opened in March,” said director of nursing Shirlee Graham. “So far we have had 41 girls and 26 boys.”

5 years ago

2 June 2020

Re-open scramble anger.

Greater Dandenong Mayor Jim Memeti has slammed the State Government’s 24 hour notice for the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns on community facilities. On 25 May, Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a timetable for re-opening – with outdoor playgrounds, skate parks to open the next day. “I am disappointed that we only got news when the public got the news,” Cr Memeti said. It gave council little time to remove signage, tape fencing as well as organise regular cleaning teams at the venues, he said. According to new state directions, libraries, community centres and aquatic centres can open for up to 20 people. In the meantime, council is set to install counter-mounted screens prior to re-opening the customer service centres.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society