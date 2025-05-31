Reconciliation Week Springvale

Reconciliation Week 2025 will include a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, followed by Storytime in the Library with a Bunurong Elder, performance by Ganga Giri Yidaki, youth-based activities and community led arts-based workshops. All welcome.

– Tuesday 3 June, 9.30am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Heritage Hill tour

Free monthly tour of the culturally-significant Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with our expert heritage staff. Includes tour of two historic houses Laurel Lodge (c1869) and Benga House (c1936). Tea and coffee provided.

– first Thursday of the month (next 5 June) at 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event. Bookings essential at trybooking.com/DBAPH

Lexington Gardens Market Day

Indoors market of homemade baked goods, jams and relishes, jewellery, knitwear, wooden toys made by our own men’s shed, handstitched items, bags and purses and more. Cash only stalls, free entry.

– Friday 6 June 10am-1pm at Lexington Gardens Retirement Village, 114 Westall Road, Springvale.

Sweet Feast

Street Feast – Sweet Edition is back at Dandenong Market. Dive into a world of desserts such as brownies, cheesecakes, cannoli, Dutch poffertjes, Filipino delicacies, Polynesian desserts and milkshakes, Greek loukoumades, churros and crepes.

– Saturday 7 June, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Free entry.

World Environment Day

Bring the family and join us for a special community planting event on World Environment Day. Includes Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony by Traditional Custodians from the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, planting activities, a free barbecue lunch.

– Sunday 8 June, 10am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Entry via Bennet Street, parking available near Gloria Pike Netball Centre. Free event, registrations essential at eventbrite.com.au/e/celebrating-world-environment-day-community-planting-at-greaves-reserve-tickets-1370579222349?aff=oddtdtcreator

Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 14 June), 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 14 June) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 14 June, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Sustainability Saturdays

Come along and join our Mend It workshop to learn tips and tricks for mending your own garments, including how to reattach a button and fix a hem. Hosted by Jodie from A Fitting Connection. No previous sewing skills are required. For ages 16+.

– Saturday 14 June, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings required at eventbrite.com.au/e/sustainability-saturdays-mend-it-tickets-1333590748829?aff=oddtdtcreator

Refugee Week

Join Sisterworks at Springvale City Hall at this family friendly event, including welcoming ceremony, live performances, cultural experiences, stalls and food vendors.

– Sunday 15 June, 10am-3pm at Springvale Town Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale. Free event.

Probus Club closure

Public notice: Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club has voted to discontinue from 30 June.

Soccer meet-up

Keen for a kick after school? Come down to the Dandenong City In The Community (CITC) Blue Pitch to improve your skills, make new friends and have fun. Free program from South East Community Links and CITC Melbourne City FC.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays 3.30pm-6pm until 5 July at corner Cadel and George streets, Dandenong

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Broadway Legends concert

Cranbourne Chorale presents “Broadway Legends” with guest artists Teresa Ingrilli and Stephen Coutts. Afternoon tea included and served after the performance.

– Sunday 22 June 2.30pm at Cranbourne Community Theatre, Brunt Street, Cranbourne. Tickets: cranbournechorale.com.au/events, 0438 358 032 or at the door; $25/$20/under 12 $5.

Online banking for beginners.

Workshop designed to help learners understand how to make online payments and manage your bank accounts through apps and websites.

Mondays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term.

Homeschool Enrichment Class

This class is designed to provide additional learning experiences outside of the standard homeschooling curriculum, with a focus on specific subjects and skills.

– Tuesdays 11.30am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5/session.

Citizenship Test Preparation

We will help you to improve your English and understand the questions and answers in the citizenship test.

– Thursdays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20/term.

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.