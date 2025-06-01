History back under

By Ethan Benedicto

History has been set in stone once more in Narre Warren North as 33 capsules were buried on the afternoon of Thursday, 29 May.

Earlier in March, capsules containing 25 years of history were unearthed, along with memorabilia from the nearby Narre Warren North Primary School, local community groups, the CFA, and even inner-suburban universities such as Monash.

Two months later, new tokens of current-day memories were placed in freshly sealed containers, as students and locals put them to earth one by one.

Michael Allday, the president of Narre Warren Community Association, said that “this is a great achievement”.

“There has been so much consideration from the local community, the people, and everybody really.

“They were more than keen to put buckets back into the hole for another 27 years, and for it to be opened back up in 2052,” he said.

The previous time capsule was opened on 15 March, as hundreds from the local community poured into the Narre Warren North Hall to see relics and pieces from the year 2000.

Since then, the same groups, and some new ones, spent time gathering tokens reserved for those set to open the current capsules down the line.

John Ternel, a member of the Association, was also present, as well as the City of Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, deputy mayor Melinda Ambros, and Grevillea Ward councillor Dave Perry.

Once all the capsules were recorded and present, students from the primary school helped to pass the containers along, as, one by one, they were placed into the ground.

The hole was then covered and cemented on the same day, with a new plaque placed and an opening date for 2052.

“It’s been a really enjoyable time for the community, you know, there have been young people who have never seen anything like this before,” Allday said.

“Now that they’re growing up, this is something that they can look forward to in 27 years’ time.

“There were also some who didn’t know what a time capsule was, and now this initiative is really bringing the community together.”