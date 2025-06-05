Topping up for cancer fight

About 40 morning-tea goers attended Noble Park Community Centre for an annual Cancer Council Australia fundraiser on Friday 30 May.

The Australia’s Biggest Morning tea event was attended by Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan as well as Mulgrave MP Eden Foster, who has had a widely-publicised battle with stage 1 lymphoma.

The tea organised by the community centre’s manager Grissel Walmaggia and events coordinator Shelly Kemp, raising $365.50.

The national event raises funds to support people with cancer as well as cancer research and prevention campaigns.

Last year, $14.6 million was raised at more than 25,000 morning teas.