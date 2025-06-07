Joy is an act of resilience

by David Moffat of Swedenborg Community Victoria

It’s a feeling many of us know well: a warm ray of sunshine on your face, a delicious meal, a moment of laughter with friends.

Then, a pang of guilt.

“It feels wrong that I’m sitting outside enjoying the sun when there’s so much misery and suffering in the world,” a friend recently confessed.

This raises a profound question.

Let’s be clear: there is no time, and there will be no time, when misery and suffering are absent from the world.

They are, indeed, our constant companions throughout life, an undeniable facet of our shared world.

From geopolitical conflicts to personal hardships, evidence of struggle is always just a headline or a story away.

To deny this reality would be naive and perhaps even callous.

However, just as constant as suffering is the potential for joy, for beauty, for connection.

The sun continues to shine, laughter continues to echo, and small moments of pleasure continue to present themselves.

To reject these moments out of a sense of global solidarity is to misunderstand the intricate “collaborative dance” between our inner and outer worlds.

Inwardly, we process and interpret the vast influx of information from our world.

When confronted with suffering, our internal response is often empathy, sorrow, and a desire to help.

This is a healthy, compassionate reaction.

But sometimes, this internal processing can lead to a sense of overwhelm or guilt, making us feel that our personal joy is somehow disrespectful or frivolous in the face of widespread pain.

But, here’s where the critical distinction lies: our ability to experience joy is not to neglect someone else’s suffering.

In fact, our capacity for compassion and effective action often depends on our ability to maintain a healthy inner state.

Think of it like this: an empty well cannot water a parched field.

If we allow the weight of the world’s suffering to completely deplete our inner well-being, we risk becoming ineffective and emotionally exhausted.

Embracing moments of joy isn’t an act of indifference: it’s an act of resilience.

Those small reservoirs of happiness replenish our spirits, offering the strength and perspective needed to engage with the world’s challenges.

When our inner world is nourished by positive experiences, we are better equipped to respond with clarity and purpose, sustain empathy without burnout, and inspire hope.

Our joy doesn’t diminish another’s sorrow; it fortifies our ability to connect, contribute, and compassionately navigate the world’s complexities.

Instead of being paralysed by guilt or despair, we can approach external problems with renewed energy and creative solutions.

So, when the sun shines, allow yourself to enjoy it.

It’s not a luxury.

It’s a necessity for living a full, engaged, and ultimately, more helpful life.

