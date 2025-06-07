Looking Back

100 years ago

11 June 1925

A Callous Department

Dr Taylor, health officer for the Shire of Dandenong reported that there was a very serious outbreak of measles at Springvale, and he strongly recommended that the Springvale State School be closed for three weeks, to allow the epidemic to die out. The all-wise Education Department refused to close the school, on grounds that its medical officer had said that it was not necessary. Springvale residents declare that no proper inspection or enquiry was made by the department which is stated to be given the decision in the most off-hand manner, with no apparent regard for the opinion or feelings of the people most concerned. Residents will no doubt take the law into their own hands, treat the Department’s decision with contempt and keep their children away from school until all danger is over.

50 years ago

10 June 1975

Expulsion threat claimed

RESIDENT LASHES MEMBERS!

A scathing attack has been made on certain members of Dandenong’s top club, the Dandenong Club. The attack on a certain section of the club’s members came from the Club President Mr Peter Aubin in his half-yearly report. Mr Aubin said in his report “Your committee has been most conscious of expressed dissatisfaction of apparent problems of general service to members and indeed of alleged slackness from within the committee. In the interest of the great majority who desire to enjoy fellowship and such facilities that are available, I personally appeal to them to exercise greater understanding and discontinue damaging the confidence in your elected committee.” Mr Aubin’s report, which has gone to all 650 members, went on to say that members must decide at the half-yearly meeting on the future in relation to its present site.

20 years ago

13 June 2005

Bike gang premises raided

Police raided premises of motorcycle gang the Coffin Cheaters in Noble Park, Narre Warren and other locations last Friday. Five people were arrested. Detectives seized a cache of items including weapons, ammunition, drugs, child pornography and alcohol. Baw Baw District Inspector Keith Cantle said the two-month operation was part of an ongoing investigation into serious criminal offences by members of the Coffin Cheaters. “As a result of the raids we’ve seized a quantity of drugs of various sorts, firearms, including a machine gun, multiple loaded pistols and an assault rifle: a large quantity of ammunition: child pornography and a large amount of alcohol.”

5 years ago

9 June 2020

Driving in to movie nights

After 10 weeks of closed gates, Dandenong’s Lunar Drive-In has become a lone beacon for film buffs. On June 1, the spacious four-screen complex was the only Victorian cinema reopened for business as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. With social distancing still in force, the drive-in initially capped visitors to 600. In the meantime, Covid-19 has dried up the supply of new film releases. In response, Lunar Drive-In is offering classics like Grease sing-a-long and the first Fast and Furious instalment as well as recent works like The Invisible Man and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society