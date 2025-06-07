Memories flow of Dandenong Oasis

There’s a call for residents to share their memories of the Dandenong Oasis pool as it’s set to be superceded by the new $122 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre.

Greater Dandenong Council has launched an online page where people can share photos and comments.

It has also established a giant memory board at Dandenong Oasis to collect stories and photos.

“For nearly half a century, Dandenong Oasis has been more than just a swimming pool,” mayor Jim Memeti said.

“Let’s celebrate what we’ve loved about Dandenong Oasis for nearly 50 years and call out what we’re looking forward to in the new Wellbeing Centre, due to open in 2027.”

Dandenong Oasis first opened its doors in 1976, and has been a place where families gathered, children took their first nervous strokes in swimming lessons, and where lifelong friendships have formed in the warmth of the spa and hustle of the gym.

The Dandenong Wellbeing Centre is expected to open at the adjoining Mills Reserve in 2027.

The project includes a a 50-metre pool, a 25-metre 10 lane pool, two warm water pools, an integrated hockey pavilion, a new forecourt, landscaping, a car park, spa and sauna.

Share your memories of Dandenong Oasis at yoursay.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au