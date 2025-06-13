Full house of fun: Drag Bingo Night delights Lynbrook

By Violet Li

A Drag Bingo night was held at Lynbrook Community Centre over the past weekend, as Casey Council celebrates Pride Month.

According to City of Casey Manager Connected Communities Callum Pattie, more than 100 people of all ages attended the evening on Saturday 7 June.

“There were three rounds of number Bingo and two rounds of Music Bingo,” he said.

“There were lots of laughs had by all, and the feedback from attendees has been wonderful, with many asking when we will be hosting our next event!

“It was fantastic to see so many people having a great time with their friends and family and showing their support for the Casey rainbow community.”